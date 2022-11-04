Racing fraternity mourns veteran Safari navigator Tom Muriuki

ByBernard Okumu
The Kenyan rally community is mourning the loss of one of Safari Rally stalwarts of the 1990s.

Businessman and IT professional Tom Muriuki, who navigated in the Kenya National Rally Championships and WRC Safaris back in the day, died in Nairobi in his 50s.

Jimmy Wahome, his driver in the 90s, described Muriuki as “a towering figure in motor sport.”

“Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time and he will be greatly missed by the motorsport fraternity, more so,  his contemporaries,” Jimmy, father of 2022 WRC3 Safari winner Maxine Wahome, said.

Muriuki rallied between 1994 and 2000 with Jimmy whom he guided to 3 WRC Safari finishes in a row- the first indegenous crew to achieve the feat.

The late Tom Muriuki (left) and his driver Jimmy Wahome during their racing days.

 

The deceased ran a string of pharmacies called ET Monks in Nairobi.

He was always a sportsman and a very established cyclist from his school days.

Muriuki was married to Eta Ligale around 95 and was father to a 26 year old daughter called Melanie.

The deceased later relocated to America in early 2000 and returned back to Kenya 10 years ago. He then remarried and had a 9 year old son called Ethan by the time of his demise.

Muriuki retired to farming in the later years of his life and spared some time in rally organizing.

During his competition days, Muriuki also sat with a few drivers among them Karim Wasanji, Musa Locho, Kimanthi Maingi and Azar Anwar among others.

He gained fame as a member of the Shell Rally Team which was composed of Phineas Kimathi (the current KMSF Chairman and  WRC Safari Rally Kenya CEO, Jimmy Wahome, Musa Locho (Safari’s current technical delegate) and the late Gregory Kibiti.

In rallying circles, he was extolled for his kindness, level headedness and generousity. He developed some medical complications and passed on at Nairobi Hospital on the morning of November 4 (Friday) of a blood clot.

His other driver Musa Locho, on his part, said: “Very very sad. He got me into rallying and was my first navigator during debut on the  CRC event in 1999. He connected me with his  first cousin Tutu (Carol Wahome), who became my permanent navigator since he was committed to Jimmy Wahome. Most humorous chap. We shall miss him dearly. RIP Tom.”

  

