Khadija Ali is our second feature on the #LivingLegends segment.

Hers is a voice that intrigued and tantalized many people back in her broadcasting days. A beautiful woman (both in and out) with an euphonious voice. “Asalaam Alaikum mpenzi mtazamaji popote pale ulipo wakati kama huu, nina furaha kukukaribisha na kukufahamisha kwanza jina langu ni Khadija Ali.” She made many swoon and fall in love with the national language, Swahili. Soon as the clock struck 7:00 p.m. and she announced the day’s news, all were tuned in.

Khadija Ali found herself at Voice Of Kenya (VOK) in 1974 where she worked as an understudy for almost 9 years. Before then, she had been a student at Muslim Primary School and Muslim Girls School in Kenya. James Kangwana, the then head of broadcasting at VOK discovered her talent during her 9 years as an artist and immediately recommended her to join the Idhaa ya Kiswahili team. In 1986, Khadija got a scholarship in Germany where she studied drama. In 1992, she received another scholarship to study radio program production in Deutshe Welle Radio training Institute in Cologne Germany.

She mentions Amina Fakii, Leonard Mambo and Salim Mohammed as great inspiration to her joining the media industry while she was still a young girl.

Khadija’s most notable industry moment are being chief producer of the Kiswahili service, producing many great shows such as Mchezo wa Radio, Mashairi and being the most beloved newscaster.

Khadija Ali was never after the fame, she simply loved doing her job.

Her message to Kenyans is that we should love each other and fight for the peace we have always enjoyed as a nation.

