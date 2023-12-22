Radisson Blu Hotel, Nairobi Upper Hill hosted a breathtaking Christmas lighting ceremony in true Blu spirit, marking the beginning of a joyous season filled with merriment and cheer.

The event brought together the Chief Guest, Mr John Chirchir – Acting CEO of Kenya Tourism Board, Radisson Blu Hotel, Nairobi Upperhill General Manager Russel Storey, Upper Hill community, media, and content creators alongside their families to share and celebrate the tree lighting ceremony.

Adding to the festive spirit, the event featured live musical performances from the Upper Hill Secondary School, SOS Children’s choir, seasonal treats, and a visit from Santa Claus that brought smiles and laughter to the faces of children and adults alike.

“This lighting ceremony is our way of embracing the joy of the season and spreading happiness among our guests and the community,” said Russel Storey, General Manager of Radisson Blu Hotel, Nairobi Upper Hill.

The Christmas lighting ceremony emphasised the hotel’s commitment to creating memorable experiences for its guests, fostering a sense of unity and joy within the local community.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Nairobi Upperhill, welcomes all and sundry to sample their festive offering and share the joy and love of Christmas.