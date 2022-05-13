Radisson Blu reopens under new management

As the Chophouse invites back its fine dining clientele.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Upper Hill, has resumed operations under new ownership. The hotel resumed its operations with a launch on May 9th officiated by the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Tourism & Wildlife, Hon. Najib Balala.

The Radisson closed its doors in 2020 and sent most of its staff home as bookings remained low due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The move was aimed at mitigating the economic impact of the pandemic.

Following the hotel’s acquisition and reopening, Russel Storey, the current General Manager said of its resumption, “We are pleased to reopen the hotel as part of our fast-growing upmarket brand, Radisson, which has been well received in Kenya due to its modern style and ability to let guests focus on a work/life balance and discover harmony in their vacation experience. The hotel will add to our existing hotel portfolio in Africa, which is an important market for us. We are thrilled to bring the Radisson brand back to Upper Hill, where it will serve as an elite hotel for both business and leisure guests.”

The Chophouse

Fine dining lovers will also be happy to note that The Chophouse, a fine dining restaurant within Radisson, has also reopened with an inventive menu ready to offer a fusion of Kenyan, Asian and Mediterranean Haute Cuisine.

Before the launch, Chophouse welcomed the media for a tasting of their imaginative menu prepared by Chef Wayne from South Africa. The four-course meal was served as follows:

Seas scallops paired with black salt, brandy, butternut & mascarpone puree, parma ham crisp and micro leaves.

Green Asparagus with crusted egg, clarified butter, cranberry reduction glaze, arugula, hollandaise and aerated parmesan foam

Molo lamb with eggplant caviar, black olive emulsion, soubise foam, enoki mushrooms, blackberry and red wine reduction, dark chocolate & chili crust.

For dessert, diners were presented with a deconstructed nougatine èclair with Hazelnut frozen ice cream, chocolate crèmeux, candied macadamia, and salted caramel. The dining experience was then topped off with an impromptu lesson in ice cream making with Nitrogen.

Both the Radisson and Chophouse are open for reservations.