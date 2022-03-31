Radisson Blu Upper Hill reopening set for May after Covid setbacks

Radisson Blue has announced plans to reopen its Upper Hill branch after a year of closure as a result of collapse in bookings attributed to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The hotel chain plans to open the doors of its largest outlet in the country in May this year under new ownership.

Russel Storey has been appointed as the General Manager of the 271-rooms hotel.

“We are pleased to reopen the hotel as part of the fast-growing upmarket brand, Radisson, which has been well-received in Kenya due to its modern style and ability to let guests focus on a work/life balance and discover harmony in their vacation experience. The hotel will add to the Radisson hotel portfolio in Africa, which is an important market for Radisson. We are thrilled to bring the Radisson brand back to Upper Hill, where it will serve as an elite hotel for both business and leisure guests,” said Storey.

The hotel chain is now looking to return to full operation eyeing visits by local and international travellers and guests as travel industry continues to record positive growth after being brought to a halt by the pandemic.

“This 5-star hotel is strategically located and offers a little sanctuary where business and pleasure converge. With our committed crew and contemporary amenities, we will continue to provide unique experiences for our visitors and look forward to receiving them for a simply enjoyable stay,” added Storey.

The relaxation of stricter COVID-19 rules since October last year has seen the travel industry bounceback with hotels recording improvement.

According to the Hotels Survey by the Central Bank of Kenya, hotels in operation recovered to 100% by January 2022 after 65% of hotels shut down operations in April 2020.