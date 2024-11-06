Radisson Hotel Group appoints Sandra Kneubuhler as MD for Sub Sahara Africa

Sandra Kneubuhler has been announced as Radisson Hotel Group Managing Director for Sub Sahara Africa.

Based in Johannesburg, Sandra will now oversees the Group’s operations across English-speaking African countries, continuing to build on its strong presence and success across the continent.

Since joining Radisson Hotel Group in February 2019, Sandra has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to excellence.

Previously serving as Country Director of Sales and District Director for South Africa, Sandra played an instrumental role in developing and leading the company’s Cluster Sales Team in South Africa, further establishing Radisson Hotel Group as a leader in the region.

Under her guidance, Radisson saw impressive growth, including an 11pc increase in corporate revenue during her first year.

Sandra’s strategic focus and ability to cultivate high-performing teams have positioned her as a driving force in the Group’s success in South Africa.

In addition, she led the commercial and operational teams in South Africa with a focus on delivering long-term, strategic value for all stakeholders. Her holistic approach resulted in strong performances across all key performance indicators such as market share, profitability, guest satisfaction, and employee engagement.

In a statement, Sandra’s appointment will now lead operations across Radisson Hotel Group’s English-speaking markets in Africa.

“This appointment reflects the Group’s commitment to investing in regional talent and strengthening its footprint across Africa, one of its key growth markets.” The statement read.

Sandra’s extensive experience in the African hospitality sector and her expertise in strategic revenue growth, team development, and operational excellence uniquely equip her to oversee the Group’s operations across this dynamic region.

Commenting on Sandra’s appointment, Tim Cordon, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East, Africa and South East Asia Pacific at Radisson Hotel Group said, “We are thrilled to have Sandra step into this vital role as Managing Director for Africa. Her leadership and achievements within South Africa have set a new benchmark, and we are confident that she will continue to bring success to our wider operations in Africa. Sandra’s extensive knowledge of the African market and her dedication to operational excellence make her the ideal candidate to drive excellence across the continent.”

Sandra’s career in hospitality spans over two decades, with extensive experience at Hyatt Hotels Corporation prior to joining Radisson Hotel Group.

Her roles at Hyatt included Global Sales Director for Africa, where she successfully launched new global sales offices, generating a 30pc revenue increase within two years. She has also held leadership positions in Qatar and South Africa, including Acting General Manager and Director of Sales and Marketing, where her financial acumen and strategic insight led to significant profitability improvements.

Sandra’s journey with Radisson reflects her commitment to exceptional service and growth, both for her teams and the brand. “I am honored to take on this new role and to lead our talented teams across Africa,” said Sandra Kneubuhler. “Radisson Hotel Group’s dedication to innovation and excellence resonates deeply with me, and I look forward to driving continued growth and success across our markets in Africa.”

Sandra’s promotion to Managing Director for Africa underscores Radisson Hotel Group’s commitment to empowering experienced leaders who understand the unique dynamics of local markets and are passionate about delivering exceptional guest experiences.