“Raha” by Navio is a call to celebrate

Navio has released “Raha”, a brand new single and music video, experimenting with Amapiano and Rap. Tanzanian Daxochali, who is renowned for his mastery of Amapiano, produced this song.

This is the first release off of Navio’s upcoming studio album Vibes Out The East stylised as VOTE. Speaking about the song Navio says “I spent almost more than 8 years in South Africa when I was younger and in my prime club years so I’ve always been influenced by the region’s sound and more. Plus with a grandmother from that side, it’s always hard for me to ignore any trend from there.”

The track’s high energy music video directed by Sasha Vybz stays true to his style, crafting a timeless video paying homage to the scale of the song, with big sweeping shots and a choreography centred on Afro Hip Hop dance.

“Uganda has been locked up. No dancing, no concerts, no vibes and no good times allowed. Now that we’re coming to the end of that I think we needed an anthem that showed all of those qualities. Besides the fact that UG hasn’t been on the scene, we still have something to add to East African music and therefore Navcorp is proud to present the new hit to usher in 2022,” he further added.

Video is streaming on YouTube.