Raila accuses DP Ruto of double speak on public debt increase

Orange democratic Party(ODM) Leader, Raila Odinga has downplayed claims by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance on the ballooning public debt.

In an attack to Deputy President William Ruto who is also part of the Kenya Kwanza alliance, Raila said the DP should take responsibility of the increased debt since he has been in Government.

“Kenya Kwanza has no solutions to offer. They should stop the double speak because they have been in government are therefore responsible for the ballooning public debt,” he said

According to Raila every country has a public debt and Kenya is no exception. He said his government has well articulated plan to seal corruptions loophole saying the vice has highly contributed to increased debt.

“Every country has a public debt and the government can borrow as long as there is a well laid out strategy to repay the debt,” he stated

Raila was speaking in Lungalunga, Kwale County where he led the Azimio la Umoja movement campaigns for the second day in the Coastal region.

The ODM Chief laughed off claims by his competitors that he is a state project saying there is no way he could be someone’s project especially with his vast experience in politics.

He urged Kwale residents to rally behind his Presidential bid while pledging to solve the perennial land ownership wrangles in the County.

“Under my leadership the government will ensure every land owner has a title deed and we will no longer have squatters in Kwale,” he said

Raila further promised to address water shortage in the County through drilling of boreholes to serve coastal region.

He was accompanied by Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina and MP Junet Mohammed among other leaders and aspirants.