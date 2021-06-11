Raila accuses Ex-CJ Mutunga of hypocrisy for criticizing President Kenyatta

The recent move by Retired Chief Justice Willy Mutunga to criticize President Uhuru Kenyatta over his decision not to appoint six judges recommended by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) continues to elicit mixed responses.

The latest to weigh into the debate is former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

According to the opposition leader, Mutunga was ill-advised in his letter to the Head of State.

Even though he did not express his support or otherwise to the decision to leave out the six judges, Raila wondered why Mutunga was crying foul when, in fact, as a the head of judiciary he did not mete out justice as required by the law.

While revisiting the petition that was launched by the opposition in the wake of a contested presidential election in 2013, Raila says Mutunga failed to live up to his oath of office.

“The same Mutunga is demanding justice yet he denied us justice when he served as the country’s Chief Justice. That is hypocrisy of the highest order.” Raila said during the funeral of former Assistant Minister and Kibwezi lawmaker Richard Kalembe Ndile.

The ODM leader revisited how the former Chief justice and President of the Supreme Court failed to accord them a chance to demonstrate that the election had been compromised.

“You all know what happened in 2013. We rushed to court. We took all the evidence to there. But the court said the evidence was submitted late. It is non other than Willy Mutunga who pronounced those words.” The Ex-PM charged.

At the same time, Raila maintained that the road to referendum under the Building Bridges Initiative is still on course even though the high court declared the process null and void.