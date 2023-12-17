Raila accuses Parliament of failing in its role

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has accused Parliament of playing to the whims of the Executive.

Raila claims that the August House has disregarded its oversight role and gone to bed with the government.

Speaking during the ceremony of the late legislator Lawrence Sifuna the Opposition leader has also waged a war with National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, questioning the Speaker’s neutrality and accused Parliament of lacking independence in addressing and even debating on matters before it.

Raila called on Speaker Moses Wetangula to resign from leading the Ford Kenya party if he is to be neutral in presiding over Parliament discourse.

Raila said the August House has continuously passed laws sponsored by government failing to defend the welfare of the electorates.

The Opposition leader said that the President cannot ignore the concerns raised by Kenyans regarding the affordable housing project.

The ODM leader was accompanied by a host of leaders who vowed not to let the guard down in checking the government.