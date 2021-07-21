Raila accuses Ruto of hypocrisy over position on 2010 Constitution

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has hit back at Deputy President William Ruto over his stance on the proposal to amend the Constitution.

The ODM leader wondered why the DP was going around the country claiming that the country’s Supreme Law was not the problem when he, in fact, vehemently opposed it at the time it was being subjected to Kenyans for approval back in 2010.

“You all know that there are those who opposed the current constitution. Those who led the red camp are known. They rejected the constitution. If the 2010 Constitution is good when why did he led the No campaign,” He posed when he joined Muslim faithful for Eid Al Adha prayers in Mombasa.

“If that is not hypocrisy I don’t know what is?” Raila charged

The ODM leader said he personally championed for the current constitution because it had many proposals that have transformed the country, especially the grassroots since it was adopted. He however noted that it needed review so as to address some of the issues that keep hindering the country’s progress.

Raila was responding to Ruto’s sentiments on Monday when the DP told the Coastal residents that the problem was not the constitution but the country’s economy.

“They are telling us the problem in Kenya is the constitution. But I want to tell them, the constitution has never been the problem, it is the economy. Once we change our economic model people, we will generate job opportunities and expand business opportunities and we will have money in our pockets. That is how to end poverty,” the deputy president said