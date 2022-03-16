Raila accuses Ruto of undermining President Kenyatta

ODM Leader Raila Odinga has accused Deputy President William Ruto of sabotaging the government from within.

Raila who was speaking at the historic Chatham House in London hit out at Ruto claiming he was undermining President Kenyatta by politicizing the war on corruption.

Raila has also pledged that Kenya will not default on debt payment if elected President while undertaking to ensure that the loans being borrowed are friendly in terms of interest.

Elsewhere, Azimio la Umoja Brigade Wednesday kicked off a six-day campaign tour to popularise their Presidential candidate Raila Odinga in Nairobi County.

Led by ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, the leaders dismissed their counterparts in the Kenya Kwanza alliance saying they had no progressive agenda.

The brigade spent the better part of the day in Dagoretti North and Langata constituencies where they explained to residents the benefits of voting for Raila Odinga as the fifth president.

The lawmakers accompanied by a host of aspirants, also spoke against their main competitors Kenya Kwanza alliance.

Similar sentiments were shared by their counterparts who spoke at parliament buildings claiming politics of hate will not be tolerated in central Kenya even as political formations make inroads to the vote rich region.

The Azimio Brigade is expected to tour Kamukunji and Starehe constituencies Thursday.