Raila accuses trade unions of abandoning workers

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga has expressed concerns over alleged ‘dalliance’ with the government at the expense of workers.

Speaking during the burial of the former Central Organization of Trade Unions Chairperson Rajabu Mwondi at Kapchemugung Secondary School in Hamisi Sub-County, Vihiga County Saturday, Raila questioned who would fight for Kenyan workers if the trade unions went to bed with the national government.

Raila said that the government, employers, and workers were distinct, and each had a role to play in the country.

He asked trade unionists to continue tirelessly advocating for fair wages, safe working conditions, and the overall well-being of Kenyan workers.

On, his part, COTU-K Secretary General Francis Atwoli denied abandoning the workers but instead affirmed that his office was working to secure positions for them from the government, unlike most opposition bigwigs.

Atwoli at the same time criticized opposition figures without offices for their protest strategies.

The opposition leader’s visit to Western Kenya comes barely two days after President William Ruto’s five-day development tour in the region.