Raila: Actualization of BBI not driven by selfish motives

ODM leader Raila Odinga now says his desire for the actualization of the Building Bridges Initiative is not driven by selfish motives.

Raila says he has already served as the country’s Prime Minister and he is not yearning for a government position.

Raila spoke as he drummed up support for the Building Bridges Initiative in Kisumu County.

The ODM leader Raila Odinga was in Kisumu to drum up support for the Building Bridges Initiative said it was the only avenue to address historical injustices and perceived exclusion by some communities from the national cake.

Raila declared that his push for the document proposals was not driven by his desire to create positions for himself but the need to address long seated challenges that have kept the country on the brink each electioneering period.

He further said that he had already served as the country’s second premier and as such, no positions would excite him to push for personal interest at the expense of the greater good for Kenya.

The opposition leader was meeting ODM officials and supporters in Kisumu just a day after he held a similar drive in the South Rift at the home of the KNUT Secretary-General and ODM nominated MP Wilson Sossion.

His visit also comes ahead of a planned visit by his political nemesis deputy president William Ruto.

The party has welcomed the DP to the region but with a caveat.