Raila tests positive for COVID-19

ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga has tested positive for COVID-19. His Dr David Oluoch has confirmed.

Oluoch says Raila is responding well to treatment at the Nairobi Hospital where they continue to monitor his progress.

In a statement, Raila acknowledged the results saying, “This evening, I received a briefing from the doctors who have conducted numerous and complicated tests on me for the last two days to arrive at an accurate diagnosis of my health status. While the tests were several, one important result, which I have authorized the doctors to make public is that I have been found to have been exposed to COVID-19”

He was however quick to point out that he feels strong and in good shape after a few days in hospital, but he has agreed with his doctors to undertake the mandatory quarantine.

“I wish to use this opportunity to emphasize to our people that COVID-19 is real, it is in our midst and we need to observe all the measures being put out by the government, scientists and health personnel.