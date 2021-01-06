Raila appeals to govt to end strike threats by health workers

Opposition Chief Raila Odinga has appealed to both levels of government to reach out and bring to an end the strike threats by healthcare workers.

Through a statement on Wednesday, Odinga said that it was important that return to work formulas, once agreed on by employers and employees be respected and implemented.

“I wish to make an urgent appeal to the two levels of government to immediately talk to each other and urgently bring to an end this ill-advised and ill-timed stand-off and possible strike,” he said.

He said that Kenyans should not be kept permanently on the edge and worried over matters that can sorted out without much drama through intergovernmental discussions that the public need to know about.

“This is therefore a time we need all our health workers on duty or on standby, not on strike or being tossed around between the national and county governments,” he added.

In December, doctors called off a nationwide strike after signing a return to work deal with the government.

The return-to-work formula was signed between the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU).

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe was also present during the agreement of their grievances.

“Last Thursday, the country breathed a collective sigh of relief when health workers called off their strike after a return to work agreement signed by the ministry of health and Kenya Medical Practioners and Dentist Board (KMPDU). The talks also included Salaries and Remuneration Commission and a representative from the Council of Governors,” he said.

“It is therefore shocking that hardly a week later, clinical offices are threatening to down their tolls again because the very same issues covered in the return to work formula signed last week are not being implemented,” Raila added.

On Tuesday, clinical officers threatened to down their tools in three days following a disagreement with governors over January 1, 2021, return to work agreement.

While the clinicians called off the strike following a commitment from the two levels of government to have all their demands met, the Council of Governors is yet to ratify the deal.

The medics blamed the Council of Governors for playing politics by negating the agreement reached between the Ministry of Health and unions four days ago ending their industrial action that paralysed services in public hospitals.