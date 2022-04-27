Raila appoints 7-member team to advise in choosing running mate

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Party presidential aspirant Raila Odinga has named a seven member panel to assist in the nomination and selection of the Party’s Presidential Running Mate ahead of the May 16 deadline.

Addressing the press Wednesday, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Party, Council Secretary-General Junet Mohammed said the panel shall reach its decision through consensus and shall elect its chairperson.

The panel includes Bishop Peter Njenga, Archbishop Zaccheus Okoth, Senator Enock Wambua, Michael Orwa, Noah Wekesa, Sheik Mohamed Khalifa and Beatrice Moe.

The secretary of the panel shall be Ms Elizabeth Meyo.

“At its inaugural meeting held on 21st April 2022 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Council, at the request of the party’s presidential candidate, HE Raila Aolo Odinga, resolved to appoint a seven member team to assist and advice the candidate regarding the nomination of the party’s Deputy Presidential Candidate,” said Junet.

“The vetting of candidates and the subsequent nomination of a candidate for this critical post is thus a matter of the utmost national importance to be undertaken in the spirit of inclusivity, fostering both party and national unity, transparency, the principles of good governance and drawing from the collective wisdom of eminent Kenyan’s of goodwill and experience in diverse leadership positions,” added Junet.

The panel has up to May 10 to submit potential running mate candidate(s) to the presidential candidate.

“The panel shall be guided three core principals and required to submit to the candidates the name(s) of the suitable candidate(s) for his consideration, on or before 10th May 2022,” said Junet.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has said that presidential aspirants have until May 16 to submit names for their running mates.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said that the names of governor aspirants will also be summited on May 16.