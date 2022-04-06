Raila appoints Tuju as Executive Director of Azimio secretariat

ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga has appointed Raphael Tuju as the Executive Director of the Azimio La Umoja Secretariat

Raila who is the Azimio Presidential Candidate, says the appointment which Tuju has accepted, will take immediately.

“A communication specialist by training, Hon Tuju has decades of experience in politics and government, having served as member of Parliament, Cabinet Minister and Jubilee Party Secretary General,” a statement by Raila’s spokesperson Dennis Onyango says.

The appointment comes after Tuju resigned as Jubilee party’s Secretary General to pursue other interests, with a majority expecting he would seek political office.

Onyango says Tuju will coordinate all member parties of Azimio and will lead the strategic and program teams that will work to ensure Azimio victory in the August elections

“The Azimio Coalition party brings together over 20 political parties with diverse regional strengths, opinions and a myriad of leadership that represent the face of Kenya,” He said.

