Raila assures ODM hopefuls of transparent party primaries

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga assured party hopefuls that his outfit will ensure that nominations for candidates who will fly the party’s ticket in the 2022 general elections will be credible.

The former Prime Minister further called on those who will not be successful in their mission to vie on ODM to stay put given that they will be considered for other opportunities to serve Kenyans and the nation after the polls.

According to Raila, primaries is a competitive process just like the polls themselves, but urged aspirants to embrace those who will emerge victorious and work together for the benefit of the benefit.

“We have seen people coming out to contest for various political seats, do not be bothered so much if you see them rival each other, this is part of democracy,” he said

Raila added that “when a cooking stick breaks, it does not mean it’s the end of cooking. It’s not the end of a political career when one losses nomination,”

Raila who was in Kilifi County to promote his Azimio la Umoja crusade

Said the unity of the ODM fraternity after the nominations will strengthen the party’s chances to win the Presidency in the eagerly-awaited general elections.

“Remember when you hate or rival your fellow contestant after losing the nomination, you are rivaling the ODM party since they too have ODM votes,” said the Ex-PM

“We will not forsake those who will have lost the nomination, they will be considered for other opportunities.” He stressed

He was giving the assurance against a backdrop of rising political temperatures in the Coast region as party hopefuls threatened to cut ties with ODM in the event the primaries are rigged in favour of some candidates.

For instance, the party is facing a tough choice deciding between businessman Suleiman Shabhal and Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir for the Mombasa County Gubernatorial position.

Others include the contest for Kilifi gubernatorial ticket between Devolution Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Gideon Mung’aro and Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi and the Malindi parliamentary seat which has so far attracted six aspirants including former Jubilee Party aspirant Philip Charo, former Kilifi Women Representative hopeful Amina Mnyanzi and former KTN journalist Jamal Gaddafi.

At the same time, Raila dismissed his critics who allege that his proposed social protection programme will make the government broke.

“There are those who have been saying that it is not practical, but I want to tell them that having served as prime minister, I know how I will fund the programme. I will seal all the graft loopholes to get money to finance the programme,” he added.

The ODM boss has promised that his government will give every poor household in the country Ksh. 6,000 monthly stipend as part of his elaborate plan to counter poverty.

“I have said that no Kenyan should sleep hungry in this country and that is why we shall roll out the biggest social protection in Africa,” he said.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, who was in the company of the ODM leader, said he supports Odinga’s presidential bid given his promise to unite Kenyans.

“I have my own party, but I decided to support Odinga and walk together with him to unite Kenyans,” said Kinyanjui adding “I decided to work with him after the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and the ODM leader to unite Kenyans and bring development.”

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, also accompanying Raila, said “I have known Raila Odinga for many years, he has worked with former President Mwai Kibaki who is turning 90 years old. Raila is the best candidate to serve and unite Kenyans,” he said.