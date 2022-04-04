Raila attack: Muriithi calls on DCI to hasten investigations

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi has called on the DCI to hasten the investigations to the incident where Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s chopper was stoned in Uasin Gishu County.

Muriithi who is the Azimio campaign chairman said that the perpetrators of the ugly incident should be prosecuted as soon as possible to set a precedence to others who may have bad intentions during the campaign period.

Addressing the media in Nanyuki, the Governor said electoral violence should be a thing of the past judging by previous incidents where many people lost their lives.

He urged all politicians from the different political divide to exercise restraint from conducting bad politics using their supporters.