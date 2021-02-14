Raila attends church service in Narok, revisits the Mau issue

Opposition leader Raila Odinga is currently in Narok County where he is expected to make a case for the Building Bridges Initiative amongst the locals.

Raila, who is in the company of Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko and lawmakers led by Narok North’s Moitalel Ole Kenta, began his excursion in the region by attending a church service in the morning.

The former prime minister will revisit the issue that is so close to the hearts of the residents here, the Mau Forest. He narrated how he had championed the conservation of the water tower because of its immense benefits to the country.

“We have five water towers, the Mt Elgon, Mt Kenya, the Charangani, Mau, and the Aberdares. Mau is the biggest of them all. If the Mara River, for instance, dries up, all the animals here will go away as there will be no water for them.” He noted

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The ODM leader once again reiterated that the destruction of Mau Forest does not bode well for the country in the long term. He says significant damage to the water catchment will turn the biggest percentage of the country into a desert.

“I said let’s conserve Mau. But they turned against me and said we will vote against you. But I said I was ready to pay the price, even if it meant me going back to Kibera. We had to conserve our environment.” He said.

On the issue of his faith, the ODM leader further restated that he doesn’t like beating his own drumbeats “that I am one of the staunchest Christians around. But God has done so much in my life and I thank Him.”

He recounted his time alone in jail. He said what kept him company while in detention was the Bible.

“I read it a lot from Genesis to Revelation, many times. That is why I quote the Bible a lot. I especially like Exodus. The book remains relevant to this date. It signifies the struggle of the people to liberate themselves from the yoke of oppression.” He said amid cheers from the congregation.

Environment CS Keriako Tobiko lauded the move by the former Prime Minister to close ranks with President Uhuru Kenyatta for the sake of the country.

“Handshake gave us an opportunity as government leaders to work effectively. Initially, it was tough because we couldn’t visit some parts of the country.” He said.