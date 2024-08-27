Raila’ AU Bid: State unveils secretariat to clinch seat

President William Ruto has crafted a secretariat mandated to support Raila Odinga’s campaign to be the next African Union Chairperson.

In his speech Tuesday at State House Nairobi, President Ruto named Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary (PS) Korir Sing’oei as the lead to ensure Odinga clinches the seat.

The President has also nominated former Kenyan Ambassador to the United States (US) Elkana Odembo in the secretariat.

“To assist in making the case for Hon Odinga’s candidature, I also unveil the secretariat, which will be led by Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei and Ambassador Elkana Odembo,” said President Ruto during the unveiling of Raila’s AUC bid.

The secretariat will also include a diverse membership drawn from the five regions of the African Union.

While calling upon Africans to rally behind Odinga’s bid, President Ruto said that the assignment was a boble cause that will bring a future that Africans deserve.

“The assignment we are called upon to undertake at the African Union Commission is the work of all Africans, for all Africans and a noble cause to bring our peoples and nations in touch with the promise of the glorious future we all deserve,” said Ruto.

He added, “A new chapter in our common journey has begun, and we shall travel on this road to freedom and democracy, stability and security, peace and prosperity, with all our people, all their leaders, governments and our partners throughout the world.”