Raila: BBI is not my ‘backdoor’ to Statehouse

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has dismissed claims that he was using the Building Bridges Initiative to catapult himself to the Presidency.

The ODM leader termed the claims as baseless allegations by his political opponents. He instead says, if he wants to ascend to the country’s top political office, he will seek the support of the electoral.

According to the Former Prime Minister, the decision on who will succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta when his tenure comes to an end will be made by Kenyans through the ballot and not through any other arrangement.

“BBI is not Raila’s back door to statehouse. Not at all. If Raila wants to get to statehouse, Kenyans will take him there.” The ODM leader said

While addressing mourners during the funeral service for the departed Bonchari lawmaker Oroo Oyioka, Raila, however, drummed up support for the BBI saying its proposals will propel the country to new development heights.

The opposition leader expressed gratitude to members of the county assembles who ensured the constitutional amendment bill 2020 met the required threshold to proceed to the next stage. He further exuded confidence that the lawmakers will adopt it paving way for a referendum which he is ecstatic will confirm Kenyans resounding support for the BBI.

“BBI is now in parliament and it will then go to the people. We will then come to tell you more about the niceties contained in the BBI. BBI is good for this and future generations of our country.” He said

“Uhuru had promised that all the 10 Mt Kenya counties will pass the BBI Bill on Tuesday this week. I also indicated to him that the 11 counties making up the western region will adopt the constitutional amendment bill 2020.” He added