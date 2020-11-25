Raila: BBI Reggae went on recess because it was half time

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has hit out at those opposed to the proposed constitutional changes as outlined in the Building Bridges Report declaring that nobody can stop the BBI reggae.

Speaking at the Kenyatta international convention centre COMESA grounds, during the launch of signatures collection, Raila dismissed those alleging that the proposals will water down gains presented by the 2010 constitution as prophets of doom.

Quoting Martin Luther King, the renowned American Christian minister and activist, the former premier said the country has embarked on a journey to address marginalisation having gone through anger and marginalisation, a process which cannot be stalled.

“On some positions, cowardice asks the question, is it expedient? And then expedience comes along and asks the question, is it politic? Vanity asks the question, is it popular? Conscience asks the question, is it right? There comes a time when one must take the position that is neither safe nor politic nor popular, but he must do it because conscience tells him it is right.” Raila quipped.

Raila took the chance to defend some of the proposals as contained in the BBI report that have been termed by some as an afront to the progressive nature of the 2010 constitution. Raila saying the proposal to have a Judiciary Ombudsman does not in any way erode Judicial independence saying that Judiciary requires oversight.

Quoting the experience of the 2002 presidential election, Raila said the exercise proved the most transparent after political parties played key roles in the appointment of IEBC commissioners just as proposed in the BBI report.

Raila urged Kenyans to turn up in record numbers to append their signatures as well as endorse the proposed amendments of the constitution during the impending referendum.