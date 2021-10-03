Raila begins Northern Kenya tour, vows to transform region’s economic fortunes

ODM leader Raila Odinga took his charm offensive to Northern Kenya Sunday, with a scheduled two-day excursion of Garissa County.

Soon after he landed in Garissa, the former Prime Minister made several stopovers, where he addressed the locals. It is here that he disclosed that he had made the visit in order to consult the region’s leadership over issues they consider pertinent and which will require his intervention should he be elected President in next year’s elections.

“I am here to hold a consultative meeting with the people. I have been in government and there are issues I understand about this region. But I also know there are new issues that have emerged.” said Raila who was in the company of area Governor Ali Korane.

“We are headed for an election and I want my policies to be people-centered. That is why I am engaging Kenyans all over the country to understand their problems and possible remedies. I will do that with the help of my advisers.” He added

Raila, who is also the African Union High Representative on Infrastructure, pointed out that he has a plan for the region that will help transform its economic fortunes for good.

He said he will give priority to providing remedies to issues that have impeded the growth of the region for decades such as drought and water scarcity that have compounded Northern Kenya’s economic challenges.

“You have so much livestock here and this region can be an anchor of our economy. We will ask KDF to purchase animals from you. We will also ask them to construct a state-of-the-art slaughterhouse here.” He stated

According to Raila, “this will ensure that there is a significant volume of meat products from this region going to Nairobi. Others will be for exports including to Dubai and the Middle East. That will boost the economy here.”

While appearing to counter Deputy President William Ruto’s economic promise to the region, especially targeting the youth, the ODM leader insists he has a better plan that can emancipate the rising generation.

“The young people are the foundation of the third liberation. And we want to build an economy that benefits young people. After school, they are given loans to set up businesses. We will also establish a national youth commission that specifically looks into the issues affecting young people in our country. That is the only way to address poverty.” He said

Raila further noted that he understands the problem of the shortage of teachers in Northern Kenya and will prioritize addressing the challenge.

“We will ensure that the region has enough teachers. We will train more local teachers to meet this need.” He said