Raila best suited for AU top job, says UDA

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has endorsed the candidature of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga for the chairmanship of the African Union (AU) Commission.

UDA party Secretary General Cleophas Malala says the former prime minister has vast experience in the African continent and deserves to be the next chairperson. Speaking during a press conference Malala described the former premier as best suited for the AUC chairperson.

“As the UDA Kenya party, and in the spirit of patriotism, we have announced our undoubted support for the candidature of the Right Hon Raila Odinga as chairperson of the African Union Commission” Malala said.

“Mr. Odinga has been at the forefront and among the greatest leaders who have championed the entrenchment of the tenets of democracy and the rule of law across the African continent” he added.

On Thursday Raila threw his hat in the African Union chairmanship, a move that has received overwhelming support from both his allies and political nemesis in equal measure.

Should he succeed in his quest, Raila will be forced to exit the local political stage for the next four years. He will serve a four-year term that will expire in 2028, a year after the next General Election.

On Friday the former premier received the green light from members of his Azimio coalition who have since called for bi-partisan support for the AU bid saying it will be a big win for Kenya and Africa as a whole.