Raila: Brutality & cruelty meted out to defenceless women, children unacceptable

A rampant surge in the murders and rape of children, girls and women in Kenya is now a matter of national concern, opposition leader Raila Odinga has said.

The ODM leader is expressing concern that brutality against women is becoming a new normal in Kenya. He wants the law enforcement agencies to act accordingly to curb this trend. He says women and children must be protected against all forms of violence.

“Girls and women are being killed in cold blood by supposed lovers, husbands and even parents.

This turn of events is completely unacceptable. It has already gone on too long and must now be arrested. This is not the country we wish for our children, especially our daughters and sisters.” he said

While expressing his sympathies with families that have lost loved ones to ‘senseless brutality’ and those in agony due to disappearance of their children, Raila says the issue of security and safety of Kenyans must henceforth take priority.

“I want to call upon the National Police Service to assure Kenyans that it is up to the task of protecting particularly children, girls and women. Police must assure Kenyans that an individual will not pluck and kill two, four or five children or girls before the ring is detected and crushed.” He charged

And that is not all. The Former Prime Minister says the Judiciary must also assure Kenyans that justice will be dispensed swiftly and fairly where lives have been senselessly lost. He decried the pace at which such cases have been handled saying “justice is taking too long to come if it ever does for the victims.”

“The delays only prolong the pain and make beasts bolder. Now more than ever, this country needs assurance from these two public institutions that are critical to ending the madness.” He said

In his letter to the country Monday, the ODM leader called on all and sundry to speak out loudly against the slaughter of children and gender-based violence. He says the gruesome murders and horrific violence meted out to women and children should not be treated as personal or family matters.

“This country must rediscover its path and its soul and that rediscovery must be led by the Police Service, the Judiciary and the people of Kenya at large.” he said