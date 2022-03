Azimio La Umoja Presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga has called for peaceful coexistence and political tolerance ahead of the August 9 general election. Odinga who spoke after a church service in Nairobi stated that Kenya is not ready to gamble with the peace the Country continues to enjoy urging the political class to desist from propagating divisive politics. Raila leaves the country on Sunday night for a working tour of the United Kingdom. Ben Chumba reports.

Related