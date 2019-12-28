Raila calls on Kiunjuri to make public sugar task force findings

Written By: Judith Akolo
Raila said it is the BBI that will aid in fighting corruption, a vice he said has impoverished Kenyans.
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has called on Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri to make public the findings of the task force report on the sugar sector.

The ODM leader said he would consult with President Uhuru Kenyatta to find ways of implementing the findings of the report.

He said the task force report once implemented will turn around the sugar sector in the country.

Raila who spoke at the football tournament in Kakamega County said the Building Bridges Initiative is intent on making right the ills hampering Kenya’s progress.

Speaking at the Super Cup tournament sponsored by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, Siaya Senator James Orengo said there is no let up in corruption fight noting that Kenya has the potential to grow the economy but is riddled with corruption that keeps impeding economic growth.

The taskforce that was co-chaired by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri and Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya was formed to look into permanent ways of tackling the challenges facing the sugar sector.

Other members of the Taskforce included Governors Okoth Obado (Migori), Anyang’ Nyong’o (Kisumu), and some millers among others.

