ODM leader Raila Odinga says he will end the thorny land question that has dodged the Coastal region for decades. Speaking in Kwale County, Raila said that if elected he will ensure cartels operating as private developers and defrauding locals of their ancestral land are prosecuted. Raila called on locals to join his Azimio la Umoja initiative that he says will change the socio-economic development of this nation.

