Raila campaigns in Kwale, pledges to deal with land injustices

ODM leader Raila Odinga who was in Kwale Tuesday to popularize his Azimio la Umoja, has assured the people of the Coast region that once he is elected as President, he will protect indigenous people from land grabbers.

Raila who was speaking in Lunga Lunga noted that the people of Kwale, like the rest of Coast residents, have suffered the worst historical injustices in relation to land, rendering many people to remain squatters.

He said that although the government has tried to issue title deeds to landowners in the region, a lot needs to be done to protect the people from land grabbers who take advantage of the judicial system to deny people their land.

Elsewhere, Deputy President William Ruto continued with his campaigns in Maua Meru County, where he urged the residents to support his bid for the presidency in 2022.

Speaking in Maua town the DP said that he was confident that he would clinch the presidency in next year’s polls, adding that his government’s priority would be to allocate funds to programmes meant to empower small-scale business people across the country and create jobs for the youth.

He added that he will also prioritize adequate funding for agricultural production. Ruto said he would continue with Jubilee’s Big Four agenda, which he said slowed down after the handshake.

He urged Kenyans not to allow a few individuals to impose leaders on them, advising Kenyans to use their democratic and civic rights to vote for their preferred candidates.