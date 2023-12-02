Raila castigates demolition of homes in Kakamega

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has faulted the recent move to demolish of homes in Kakamega Town.

According to Raila, there is no justification for the act even as he maintained that the people whose homes were destroyed, lawfully acquired the lands on which they sat.

“We condemn in the strongest terms possible the act to destroy people’s houses under the guise of putting up affordable houses. The government must compensate the people whose properties have been destroyed,” charged the opposition leader.

Raila who was in Kakamega to mobilize grassroots support for his party, the Orange Democratic Movement, said “The land in question doesn’t belong to government. I am told the demolition order case from the Regional Commissioner and they have no power to control and interfere with the lives of our people,”

“It is terrible that this is happening under the administration of government which came to power promising the people that it is going to be pro-people,” lamented Raila