Raila: Chebukati should disqualify himself from upcoming elections

Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga now wants IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati to disqualify himself from presiding over the upcoming elections.

Speaking in Mombasa while drumming support for the Orange Democratic Movement’s gubernatorial candidate Abdulswamad Nassir, Raila accused the IEBC Chairperson of standing by injustices committed in the 2022 presidential elections.

Instead, the ODM boss said that the elections slated for next week Monday should be managed by IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera who fell out with Chebukati before the announcement of the presidential elections.

“Chebukati stood and watched injustice happen even as four out of the seven commissioners deserted him. He therefore should disqualify himself from presiding over Mombasa and Kakamega polls,” he said.

The gubernatorial elections in Mombasa and Kakamega counties were postponed by the electoral body following a mix up of ballot materials during the August 9th elections.

The elections have been scheduled for Monday next week.

“I am neither sad nor afraid. I know and I am sure that the truth will come out .What we have seen together with mama Martha Karua was wrong. We are saying these elections will be conducted under the IEBC vice chairperson,” said Raila Odinga.

IEBC declared William Ruto as the duly elected fifth President of Kenya after garnering 7,176,141 votes, representing 50.49 pc of the total votes.

His main rival and Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga came in second after he got 6,942,930 votes representing 48 pc of the votes cast.

Azimio’s legal team has already filed a petition seeking to overturn Ruto’s victory. Aggrieved parties had seven days after the results are announced by IEBC to submit their petitions.