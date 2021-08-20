Raila concedes Court of Appeal ruling on BBI

ODM party leader Raila Odinga has conceded the Court of Appeal verdict upholding the High Court ruling that has declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) unconstitutional.

In a statement released before the final verdict, Raila said that the decision by the Court was remarkable as it forms part of the continuing conversation on the future of the County and the significance of our Constitution to the political culture.

Rail however said that the BBI was never a destination but a journey in an ever-evolving way of life.

“It is likely that today’s Court of Appeal ruling is not the end of the conversation and the parties involved will each make their own decisions on how to proceed from the decision that has been delivered today. But we feel that we have to move on,” Raila noted.

The ruling, which lasted the better part of the day, saw each of the seven judges read their own verdict.

The seven appellate court judges were: Daniel Musinga, Fatuma Sichale, Gatembu Kairu, Hannah Okwengu, Roselyn Nambuye, Patrick Kiage and Francis Tuiyott.

The former premier during his Nakuru tour on Wednesday ruled out appealing the decision of the Appellate Court.

Raila added that they will not move to the Supreme Court to challenge an unfavourable ruling but will instead concentrate on preparing for the 2022 elections.