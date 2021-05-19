Raila condemns abuse of police powers in Bonchari and Juja polls

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party leader Raila Odinga has condemned abuse of police powers in the just concluded Bonchari and Juja by-elections.

He termed it as an arrogant display of impunity by a few overzealous and bellicose government functionaries.

In his tweeter handle Wednesday, Raila said such happenings must stop.

” An election process is an opportunity for the voters to express their will at the ballot and not an avenue to pursue IMAGINARY and SHORT-LEGGED political interests.” He tweeted.

The former Prime Minister noted that security forces exist to serve the people and not the interests of those out to conduct political experiments.

“The peaceful co-existence post-2018 must NOT be taken for granted by some rogue elements wanting to confuse the HANDSHAKE for an excuse to ERODE our hard-earned liberties! This must STOP!” He added