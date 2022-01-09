Raila condemns Linturi’s ‘flammable’ utterances, calls for crackdown on hate mongers

Former Prime Minister Raila has condemned the remarks made by Meru Senator Mithika linturi during a political rally organized by Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in Eldoret on Saturday.

The ODM leader termed Linturi’s sentiments regrettable even as he warned politicians against sowing seeds of discord between communities in Kenya.

“If someone speaks in a language aimed at inciting Kenyans, we know it right away. Yesterday in Eldoret, we heard the talk about ‘Madoadoa’.. I am here to answer them, we won’t allow that,” said the Ex-PM

Raila, who was in Kiambu to meet mothers of political prisoners in Kenya, lamented the remarks saying they are dangerous and have the potential to ignite ethnic violence. To curb this from taking root ahead of August 9 elections, the ODM leader called on authorities to initiate crackdown on hate speech with a view to apprehending the culprits.

“The government must protect its people, both life and property, against any threat. No one should intimidate any Kenyan anywhere because Kenya is for all of us. There should be no compromise on this.” He charged

Raila added;”Every Kenyan has a right to live wherever he/she pleases. They don’t need permission from anyone. Luo has a right to live in Nyeri, Kikuyu has a right to live in Eldoret or Homabay,”