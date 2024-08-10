Raila condemns police use of heavy-handed tactics against protesters, journalists

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga has castigated police over what he described as heavy-handed tactics used against peaceful protesters and journalists during protests on August 8, 2024.

Raila reiterated that the Constitution guarantees the right to peaceably picket, demonstrate, and protest and, as such, the police must resist the temptation of arbitrary arrests, detentions, and excessive use of force.

“I have been made aware of the events that transpired during the peaceful Nane Nane (August 8th) protests. It is with deep concern that I learned of the arbitrary arrests, detentions, and excessive use of force by the police, which led to the harassment of peaceful protesters and journalists, including a member of the international press, Larry Madowo of CNN,” he said in a statement to newsrooms

According to the former Prime Minister actions of the police on Thursday are unacceptable as they amount to a direct violation of the rights enshrined in the Constitution.

“The right to peaceful assembly, the freedom of expression, and the protection of journalists are fundamental pillars of our democracy, pillars that we have fought long and hard to establish and must continue to protect,” he said

“I want to make it clear that I stand with the people in their quest for justice, freedom, and the full realization of their rights,” remarked Raila

While condemning the actions taken by the police, the ODM leader is adamant that authorities must respect the constitutional rights of all Kenyans.

He called for the immediate release of Kenyans who were unjustly detained. He said conduct of officers who brutalized innocent Kenyans should be investigated and brought to book.

“Let us remain united in our resolve to create a Kenya that respects the rule of law, upholds the rights of its citizens, and values the role of a free and fair press,” he said