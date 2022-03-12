Raila confident he will win August poll after Azimio endorsement

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has welcomed his endorsement as the Presidential flag bearer of the Azimio la Umoja political coalition.

The decision to back Raila for the top seat was announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta at the coalition’s National Delegates Conference at the KICC where over 20 affiliated parties approved Odinga’s bid. The head of state later unveiled Mr. Odinga as the captain of the Azimio coalition in the forthcoming presidential elections at the famous Jacaranda grounds.

Raila’s candidature had received a major boost after Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka of the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) announced he had shelved his presidential ambitions in favour of the ODM boss – a person he has deputized in two previous elections.

After the backing, the former Prime Minister, who will contest the country’s presidency for the fifth time, exuded confidence that he will trounce his rivals, to emerge victorious in the eagerly-awaited poll.

“It’s been a long day,” he said in an apparent reference to lengths taken to convince Kalonzo to rally behind his candidature.

“I want to thank President Uhuru Kenyatta, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, KANU’s Gideon Moi, and other party leaders who have thrown their weight behind my candidature.”

“You decided to hand over the baton to me to run in the competition (election) in August this year. I want to assure you that I will not let you down. I will take this baton with bravery. I will run and I will bring the victory home.” Raila said

He promised to take up from where President Uhuru Kenyatta will leave if he is elected his successor. He vowed that no single project initiated by Uhuru’s administration will be allowed to come to a halt, and instead ensure their completion for the benefit of all Kenyans.

“I announced recently the beginning of the third liberation of Kenya. The first liberation brought us independence, the second liberation brought us new constitution, and the third and final liberation is for the economic revolution and it belongs to our young people.” The ODM leader charged