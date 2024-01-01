Raila congratulates President-Elect of DRC, Felix Tshisekedi

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has conveyed his message of congratulations to Felix Tshisekedi on his re-election as President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Tshisekedi was declared the winner of December 20, 2023 election, with a win of about 73% of the vote. His nearest challenger, Moise Katumbi got 18% of the vote according to the country’s electoral agency, CENI.

“Congratulations to President Felix Tshisekedi on his re-election and to the Congolese voters for aspirations peacefully expressed and realized,” said Raila

In his message, the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader said he wishes Tshisekedi the very best as he continues with the crucial mission of steering the DRC back on course.

“May his leadership bring about positive change and prosperity for the nation. Wishing the people of DRC all the best in their determination to reclaim, steady, and steer their country,” said Odinga

President of the United Republic of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan also welcomed President Tshisekedi’s re-election as the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“I am looking forward to continuing working together in fostering the relations between our two countries and our Jumuiya,” she said

Her Burundian counterpart, Evariste Ndayishimiye, said; “I warmly congratulate my Counterpart and Brother H.E. Félix Antoine Tshisekedi for his re-election at the head of DRC following the publication of the provisional results,”

He went on to indicate that in the event of a possible electoral dispute, he hoped for a peaceful resolution through legal channels.

South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa strongly commended the people of the DRC for exhibiting maturity, a sense of calm and unity during the period of elections. Through the elections, President Ramaphosa said: “the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo have taken a solid step towards consolidating democracy in their country, and have expressed their desire for a peaceful, secure, and prosperous future”.

Following the declaration by the Independent Electoral Commission (CENI), President Félix Tshisekedi is expected to be sworn in for a second term on 20 January.