Raila declares his 2022 Presidential candidature

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has officially entered the race to become the country’s fifth President.

Speaking during the Azimio la Umoja Convention held in Kasarani Nairobi on Friday, the ODM leader announced that having listened to calls by his supporters during the countrywide meet the people tours, he had arrived at the decision to seek the nation’s top leadership in next year’s polls.

“I, Raila Amolo Odinga, having been faithful and committed to building a national democratic and progressive Kenya. Having worked for many patriotic Kenyans to achieve this goal, I do hereby accept to present myself as a Presidential candidate at the Presidential elections of the 9th of August 2022.” He said as he declared his candidature

The ODM leader disclosed that he is interested in the Presidency given that at the top of the national government, where leadership is exercised to the maximum, is the State House. He says that he feels that is where the nation’s governance and change can be executed.

“The president makes a difference in the lives of citizens.” He said

The former Prime Minister was however quick to point out that he was not running for president to oppose anyone but to propose better policies.

“I am in this race to mold one indivisible nation. I am not at war with personalities, I am at war with ideologies that would lead this nation in the wrong direction.” He declared

He added that he was contesting for the Presidency yet again in order to fight against ideologies that divide the country instead of uniting the Kenyan people.

These ideologies, he said, are the ones that put the personal above the national good.

Azimio la Umoja Movement

It is at this point that he announced the birth of Azimio la Umoja Movement, a creation of his recent crusade to mobilize Kenyans to remain united as the foundation of economic development.

“To put our country on the path of lasting unity, stability, and prosperity, I hereby announce the launch of a movement anchored on the pillars of Utu, Undugu, Umoja, Usawa na Usalizaji (humility, brotherliness, unity, equality, and productivity).” He said