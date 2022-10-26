Raila decries govt’s response to drought situation

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party leader Raila Odinga has questioned interventions instituted by the Kenya Kwanza government to address the current drought situation in the country.

In a statement, the former Prime Minister claimed that the William Ruto administration has adopted what he described as a ‘lackluster response’ in its handling of the worsening drought and the attendant shortage of food that has ravaged most parts of the country.

He says the government is consumed by the politics of survival and the elections of 2027.

“The people with the power to do something for citizens and save our wildlife are instead blaming those out of government for not working with them,” he said.

Raila who is in India further questioned the logic behind the rush to allow genetically modified foods into the country and even linked the move to failure by the government to provide concrete solutions to the drought menace.

“For the leaders, the drought and famine provides a chance to make a kill, pay back the big foreign backers and align with those corporations for the future,” he said.

To effectively address the drought situation and prevent it from spinning out of control, Raila says the government ought to immediately unveil a multi-faceted rapid response program across all affected parts of Kenya.

He wants all government resources deployed for timely and quick delivery of relief supplies to the hungry population, including school children.

He further says livestock off-take by Kenya Meat Commission (KMC), borehole drilling, and distribution of hay to affected communities must take off immediately.

“KMC personnel must immediately be stationed in the affected areas to purchase the livestock at reasonable and publicly declared prices per live animal,” he said in the statement

