Raila decries rising cases of gender based violence

Written By: Christine Muchira/Collins Anampiu

Women in coast region to benefit from Ksh 38M GBV safe house

ODM leader Raila Odinga has decried the increase in gender based violence, mostly cases of spouses killing one another in domestic fights. 

In a tweet on his handle on Tuesday the former prime minister called for an urgent national discussion on Gender Based Violence (GBV), adding that the abnormality of the murders cannot be allowed to become the norm.

Raila said it is unfortunate that after winning their partner’s heart, instead of going on to cherish and love them, some suddenly turn physical, and at times horrifically end up killing them.

He said too many lives are being lost on an almost daily basis going by media reports.

Raila said this scourge must come to an end.

“This scourge must come to an end. The abnormality of these murders cannot become the normal No! If you cannot reconcile, then, leave and let live,” said Raila.

