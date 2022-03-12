Raila defends his ‘Madoadoa’ remarks 

ODM leader Raila Odinga has defended his recent ‘Madoadoa’ remarks at a rally in Wajir, saying the remarks have been taken out of context.

Odinga said he was only urging locals in Wajir to elect aspirants seeking office under the Azimio banner, and reject candidates not affiliated to the coalition.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission on Friday summoned the ODM leader to formally appear before it and make further clarifications on the statement, which is considered hate speech.

ODM leader Raila Odinga was in the lakeside city of Kisumu to rally his supporters behind Azimio la Umoja.

But hanging above Odinga’s head were summons by NCIC over a phrase that has previously landed politicians in trouble.

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi had also previously found himself hard press to explain the context of his remarks, when he urged residents of Uasin Gishu to reject any madoadoa in their midst.

NCIC said the term is distasteful and must be avoided at all cost.

On Friday Odinga told his backyard that his 10-point agenda includes a massive transformation of agriculture, education, and healthcare sectors.

On Saturday the Azimio la Umoja coalition is expected to endorse Raila Odinga as its presidential flag bearer.

The campaign team said all preparations are complete, and the road to August 9th will officially begin with the all-important declaration.