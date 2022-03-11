Raila defends his ‘Madoadoa’ remarks

ODM leader Raila Odinga has defended his recent ‘Madoadoa’ remarks at a rally in Wajir, saying the remarks have been taken out of context. Odinga says he was only urging locals in Wajir to elect aspirants seeking office under the Azimio banner, and reject candidates not affiliated to the coalition. The National Cohesion and Integration Commission has however summoned the ODM leader to formally appear before it and make further clarifications on the statement, which is considered hate speech. Wycliffe Oketch with the details.

