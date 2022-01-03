Raila defends Sh6,000 monthly stipend, says youths don’t need wheelbarrows

ODM leader Raila Odinga has hit out at those criticizing his proposed social support welfare programme accusing them of not having the interest of Kenyans at heart. Raila maintains that he has a strategy to sustain his promise of a 6,000-shiling monthly stipend for vulnerable families which includes sealing all corruption loopholes in the country. Raila was speaking during the burial of mama Julia Matakala mother to Kakamega County Chief Officer Nabii Nabwera and KBC news editor Mary Daraja in Mautuma Lugari Constituency.

  

