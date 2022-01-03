Raila defends Sh6,000 monthly stipend, says youths don’t need wheelbarrows

ODM leader Raila Odinga has defended his Sh6,000 monthly stipend pledge to unemployed youth and vulnerable families.

Raila rubbished claims by his opponents that the plan is impossible saying it is viable and attainable adding that sealing all corruption loopholes in the country is one of the strategies he will use to ensure the program is fully implemented.

He was speaking during the burial of mama Julia Makatala mother to Kakamega County Chief Officer Nabii Nabwera and KBC news editor Mary Daraja in Mautuma, Lugari Constituency.

At the same time, Raila hit out at Deputy President William Ruto’s bottom up economic model saying the ideology will not transform lives of Kenyans.

“Giving wheelbarrows to our youth is not the solution, it will render their education meaningless. I have been the Prime Minister for five years, I know where the money is,” he said

The Presidential hopeful vowed to unite the country, fight graft and create meaningful jobs for the youth.

He also urged youth to make the right choices when electing leaders in the 2022 general election.

Raila was accompanied by Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Lugari MP Ayub Savula, Shinyalu MP Justus Kizito and, Kakamega Woman Representative Elsie Muhanda.