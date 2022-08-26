Raila denies claims of threatening courts

Speaking in Ugenya Masiro home of the Siaya Governor James Orengo, Raila who made an impromptu visit to congratulate the newly inaugurated Governor Thursday evening said contrary to the reports, all he said was to tell the public about their prayers to the Supreme Court.

“I did not threaten the courts. I informed the public on what are our prayers to the court,” said the former Prime Minister.

He at the same took a swipe at President-elect William Ruto for his remarks that his administration will work on reducing the cost of living and make the country a better place to live in.

Raila said the problem bedeviling the country was corruption and there were no way leaders with track record of corruption can be trusted to confront the challenge head on.

“The elephant in the room is not expenditure per se or county government expenditure. It is about dealing with the dragon which is called corruption” said the Azimio presidential candidate in the just concluded polls.

He called for calm amongst his supporters, saying that his team has strong evidence that will see the Supreme Court overturn Ruto’s win.

“We want, if the court agrees with us that we won, to declare us winners” he said.