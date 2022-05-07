Raila deputy shortlist reviewed to include Ngilu, Lee, Oparanya and Munya

The selection panel for the running mate of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance Presidential nominee Raila Odinga has reviewed its list of shortlisted candidates to include four more hopefuls.

The latest candidates to be shortlisted are Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, ODM Deputy Party Leader Wycliffe Oparanya, Narc Party Leader Charity Ngilu and Nakuru governor Lee Kinyanjui.

According to Dr Noah Wekesa, the chairman of the seven-member secretariat, the selection panel held a crisis meeting and a decision to review the list was arrived at following complaints that some applications had not been considered by the panel.

“Upon inquiry into this matter this morning, the panel has established that there were applications which had been submitted to the campaign secretariat and had unfortunately not been forwarded to the panel as no such communication had been anticipated,” Wekesa said.

Other candidates shortlisted to defend their interest to become Raila Odinga’s number 2 are Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Martha Karua (Narc K), Gideon Moi (Kanu) and Stephen Tarus (National Liberal Party), Governor Ali Hassan Joho of ODM, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and Muranga Women Rep Sabina Chege.

The candidates were shortlisted from a list of 20 applicants.

Parties have until May 16th to present the names of presidential and gubernatorial running mates after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission extended the April 28th deadline.

This is after the electoral body held a consultative meeting with representatives drawn from Kenya Kwanza, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya and independent candidates.