Raila dismisses claims of the existence of a deep state

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga has dismissed claims of the existence of a deep state keen on blocking any presidential hopeful from ascending to power.

This comes barely a day after the Deputy President said he will not be cowered by individuals seeking to block his ascension to the presidency.

The Orange Democratic Movement leader Odinga spoke while attending the swearing-in ceremony of the party’s new disciplinary committee and members to the National election Committee dismissed claims of the existence of a deep state.

At the same time, he reiterated the referendum train remains unstoppable and should not be perceived to be a political tool to block anyone’s bid.

ODM’s director of elections Junet Mohammed pointed out the party was positioning itself for the 2022 race calling on the newly elected board to ensure they field strong candidates during elections.

Among the newly elected board is Catherine Mumma who will chair the elections board replacing Judith Pareno.

Other members of the board are Emily Awita, Syntei Nchoe, and Richard Tairo.

The new chair of the disciplinary committee Prof. Ben Sihanya takes over from Fred Athuok.

Other members are Seth Kakusye, Dr. Florence Omosa, Mumbi Ng’aru and Ramadhani Abubakar.