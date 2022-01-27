Raila dismisses Ruto-Mudavadi pact

ODM leader Raila Odinga has hit out at Deputy President William Ruto and Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi saying their political pact has nothing to offer to Kenyans. Speaking after receiving defectors from ANC, Ford Kenya and other parties Raila faulted the two for basing their campaign on economy and said that once he ascends to power he will ensure all the country’s debt is paid. The former premier also said the Azimio La Umoja Movement will be registered next week as a coalition. Raila received seven defectors from ANC Party and four from Ford Kenya.

  

